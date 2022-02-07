FY2023 Earnings Forecast for BCE Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BCE in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

BCE stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. BCE has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in BCE by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after acquiring an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

