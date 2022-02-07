FY2023 EPS Estimates for Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Anglo American in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will earn $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2024 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,208.67.

Anglo American stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

