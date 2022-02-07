FY2024 EPS Estimates for Panasonic Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Panasonic in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Panasonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $10.47 on Monday. Panasonic has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

