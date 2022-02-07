FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $8.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2026 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASH. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $95.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

