FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0044

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded up 51.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $15,958.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 575,344,463 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

