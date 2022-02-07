Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 22,500 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

FTAI opened at $26.91 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

