Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of INCY opened at $72.69 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

