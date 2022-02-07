Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.