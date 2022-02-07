Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.40% of GigInternational1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIW. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $1,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $2,951,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

