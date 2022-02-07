Gala (GALA) Price Up 84.3% Over Last 7 Days

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Gala has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $2.25 billion worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded up 84.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00108125 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

