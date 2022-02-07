GameCredits Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $21.19 million and approximately $45,644.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.74 or 0.00301132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002059 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,556,087 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.