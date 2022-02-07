GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of GameStop worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after buying an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GameStop by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 82,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $14,137,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GameStop alerts:

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $348.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.68 and a beta of -1.74.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.