Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $1.83

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Gameswap coin can now be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00004286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $117,234.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gameswap has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00110198 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

