Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Gates Industrial updated its FY22 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.88. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,144 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

