GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman Sells 25,600 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $2,697,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GATX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 101,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,822. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.67. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GATX shares. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after buying an additional 99,799 shares during the period.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.