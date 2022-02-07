GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Trading Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS)’s stock price was up 424,900% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.87) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.87). Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

DIGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.91) target price on shares of GCP Student Living in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get GCP Student Living alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £966.92 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64.

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Student Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Student Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.