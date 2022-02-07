General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Codex Capital L.L.C.

Codex Capital L.L.C. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384,525 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 3.2% of Codex Capital L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Codex Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,308,000 after buying an additional 226,883 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in General Electric by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 148,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.97. 24,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,814,420. The company has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

