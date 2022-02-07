Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.53.

GENI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NYSE GENI opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.4% in the third quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,700,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,626,000 after purchasing an additional 394,645 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,757 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at about $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $54,835,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at about $42,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

