GeoCoin Trading Up 16.5% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $413,959.85 and approximately $1,024.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,934.78 or 0.99580586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00310981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00072560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00028256 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001144 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001469 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

