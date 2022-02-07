Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of FTI Consulting worth $60,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $147.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $157.86.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.