Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 607,451 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,342,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of International Game Technology worth $61,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 385,711 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,314,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,924,000 after purchasing an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $975,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGT opened at $27.50 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.11.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

