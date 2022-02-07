Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Southwestern Energy worth $60,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 49,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

