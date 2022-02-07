Geode Capital Management LLC Has $58.99 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Premier worth $58,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after purchasing an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Premier by 53.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Premier by 225.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.30 on Monday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

