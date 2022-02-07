Geode Capital Management LLC Has $60.91 Million Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.40% of Option Care Health worth $60,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPCH opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

