Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,131,553 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 387.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Oak Street Health worth $60,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,906,289 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OSH opened at $16.80 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.43.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

