Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,348 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Fortis worth $60,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

FTS opened at $46.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

