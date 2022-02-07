Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 223,651 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Under Armour worth $61,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1,651.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Under Armour by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $16.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other Under Armour news, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

