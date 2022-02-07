Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Viavi Solutions worth $60,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

