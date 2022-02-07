Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of CMC Materials worth $61,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.88.

CCMP stock opened at $183.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.84. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

