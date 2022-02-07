Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 8,349 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of CONMED worth $60,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Shares of CNMD opened at $139.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.34. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $112.95 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

