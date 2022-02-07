Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,012,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 423,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Umpqua worth $61,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 531,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 140,785 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

