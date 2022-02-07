Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $61.39 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.