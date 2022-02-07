Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Shares Gap Down to $27.38

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.54. Global Partners shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 201 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $903.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global Partners by 78.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

