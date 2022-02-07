GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 0.2%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,280.60 ($17.32) and last traded at GBX 1,307 ($17.67). Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($17.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,377.49.

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,100,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($19.13), for a total transaction of £15,565,000 ($21,048,005.41).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

