Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 423,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 6,462,968 shares.The stock last traded at $0.99 and had previously closed at $1.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 82.11%. Research analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Globalstar by 7.9% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 127,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 39.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Globalstar by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 60,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Globalstar by 17.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Globalstar by 64.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.