Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a report released on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.29.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $103.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.04. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Globe Life by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,041,000 after acquiring an additional 46,677 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

