GNY (GNY) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. GNY has a market cap of $24.14 million and $23,845.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 25.7% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

