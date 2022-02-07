GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Trading Down 4.5%

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.31. 129,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,349,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $740.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GoHealth by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,470,000. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

