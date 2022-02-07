Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 615.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,831 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 449,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period.

BATS:GSEW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,586 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43.

