Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 128,470 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of TELUS worth $17,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 242,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of TELUS by 15.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $24.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.