Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 24,855 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,603 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Perficient worth $17,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.0% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient stock opened at $103.96 on Monday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.