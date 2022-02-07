Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 647,245 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647,245 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Aegon worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Aegon by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after buying an additional 128,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEG. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.73) to €5.00 ($5.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.