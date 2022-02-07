Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 908,890 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,601,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 908,890 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.57% of Heron Therapeutics worth $17,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRTX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.