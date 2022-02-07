Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1,109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,093 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,074 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

