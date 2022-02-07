Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 180,034 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Valvoline worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. FMR LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1,520.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Valvoline by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 28.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.