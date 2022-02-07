Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 548,848 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 4,751.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Coursera worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 1,142.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after purchasing an additional 857,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Shares of COUR opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,722,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $848,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,446 shares of company stock worth $5,152,057.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

