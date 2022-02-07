Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 811,911 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of AGNC Investment worth $17,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 151.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.24 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.