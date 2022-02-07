Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.99 Million Stock Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 677,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Natus Medical worth $16,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Natus Medical by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

NTUS stock opened at $22.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $763.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

