Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.16 Million Position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 728,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,126 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Forterra worth $17,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 11.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 194.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 117,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 77,694 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Forterra by 248.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 49,460 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $24.01.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

