Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.30 Million Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of National Instruments worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 10.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

NATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.